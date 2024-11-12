Win 20 experience packages for the winter market!

"The Prater rocks"
The winter market on Riesenradplatz in the Prater is celebrating its 15th anniversary! Look forward to homemade punch, delicious food, colorful stalls and a varied program for the whole family - from gospel concerts to wintry Prater fun. And best of all: our "Krone" readers now have the chance to win great winter market packages!
The winter market on Riesenradplatz in the Prater will bring winter magic to Vienna from November 16, 2024 to January 6, 2025. Under the motto "The Prater rocks", visitors can expect a mix of culinary highlights, lovingly designed market stalls and 40 live concerts ranging from gospel to pop to soul.
Entertainment for young and old
Another special highlight is the winter market's outpost, the "Winterburg" at Luftburg Kolarik - a family paradise with organic snacks, free bouncy castle and outdoor playground. A large family-friendly Perchten run, a hearty auction for a good cause, a brilliant New Year's Eve program, an atmospheric New Year's concert broadcast and a special winter sale on the last day round off the winter experience.
"We are celebrating our fifteenth anniversary with a varied program, as you have come to expect from us. This year, we can look forward to 40 live concerts with free admission and many other highlights, creating a unique winter atmosphere in the Prater. And there will also be a surprise or two to mark the anniversary."
Natascha Kornberger, Wintermarkt-Koordinatorin
Winter Prater fun
Prater fun is of course a must! Whether it's adventure rides on the winter train, flights of fancy on the chain carousel, excitement in the Autodrom, meeting stars at Madame Tussauds Vienna, taking a spin on the Dizzy Mouse, being enchanted in Magic World Vienna or a romantic ride on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel. 52 days full of entertainment!
Opening hours
- Daily from November 16, 2024 to January 6, 2025
- Monday - Friday 12.00 - 22.00 hrs
- Saturday, Sunday & public holiday 11.00 - 22.00 hrs
- 24.12.2024 10.00 - 17.00 hrs.
- 31.12.2024 12.00 - 02.00 a.m.
- Where: Riesenradplatz, 1020 Vienna
- Further information can be found at: wintermarkt.at
To celebrate the anniversary, there is now the chance to win one of 20 "Winter Market Packages! Each package contains tickets for unforgettable experiences:
- 2 tickets for the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel
- 2 tickets for Madame Tussauds Vienna
- 2 tickets for the winter train
- 2 tickets for the "Luftikus" chain carousel
- 2 tickets for the "Grand Autodrom"
