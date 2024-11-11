250 Styrian laws get an expiration date

Drexler calls the check on the proportionality and necessity of all regulations and ordinances that make life difficult for entrepreneurs in particular a "shake test". "It's about reducing bureaucracy in administrative processes as much as possible," says the ÖVP leader, who plans to give the state laws an expiration date - in other words, to abolish them by 31 December 2027. In the end, only around 200 are to remain. Support comes from university professor Christoph Bezemek, who describes the move as "extremely courageous", even "radical".