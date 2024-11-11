Short vacation check
This is how much a wellness weekend in Upper Austria costs
When it gets wet, gray and cold outside, a wellness weekend is just the thing for many people. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has surveyed the prices of wellness hotels in Upper Austria and compared them with the ratings from the "Relax Guide Austria 2025".
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor asked 48 wellness hotels in Upper Austria for the price of a weekend stay in November for two people in the cheapest double room including half board and received 39 offers. In most hotels, half board was included in the room price. In eight hotels there was only a breakfast option. Four hotels offered an all-inclusive package. Access to the wellness areas is included in the prices for the period booked.
Enormous price differences
At the Paradiso Eurothermenresort in Bad Schallerbach, rated 15 points in the Relax Guide 2024, the weekend costs 948 euros. The Wellnesshotel Gugerbauer in Schärding, also rated with 15 points, was comparatively inexpensive at 504 euros. One of the most attractive offers was made by the Wellnesshotel Aumühle in Grein at 438 euros for the weekend. Rated as "good average", this hotel is 342 euros cheaper than the most expensive hotel in this category.
Extra payments often not included
Check-in is between 2 and 4 pm in most hotels. When checking out, the hotel room usually has to be vacated by mid-morning. However, many short breaks want to make the most of the whole weekend. That's why, when comparing prices, we also looked at the option of paying extra to be able to use the wellness area for the entire day of arrival and departure. This was possible in eight hotels at no extra cost. In all other hotels, the price for an extension was between 10 and 50 euros per day and person.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.