Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Short vacation check

This is how much a wellness weekend in Upper Austria costs

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 11:14

When it gets wet, gray and cold outside, a wellness weekend is just the thing for many people. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has surveyed the prices of wellness hotels in Upper Austria and compared them with the ratings from the "Relax Guide Austria 2025".

0 Kommentare

The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor asked 48 wellness hotels in Upper Austria for the price of a weekend stay in November for two people in the cheapest double room including half board and received 39 offers. In most hotels, half board was included in the room price. In eight hotels there was only a breakfast option. Four hotels offered an all-inclusive package. Access to the wellness areas is included in the prices for the period booked.

Enormous price differences
At the Paradiso Eurothermenresort in Bad Schallerbach, rated 15 points in the Relax Guide 2024, the weekend costs 948 euros. The Wellnesshotel Gugerbauer in Schärding, also rated with 15 points, was comparatively inexpensive at 504 euros. One of the most attractive offers was made by the Wellnesshotel Aumühle in Grein at 438 euros for the weekend. Rated as "good average", this hotel is 342 euros cheaper than the most expensive hotel in this category.

Extra payments often not included
Check-in is between 2 and 4 pm in most hotels. When checking out, the hotel room usually has to be vacated by mid-morning. However, many short breaks want to make the most of the whole weekend. That's why, when comparing prices, we also looked at the option of paying extra to be able to use the wellness area for the entire day of arrival and departure. This was possible in eight hotels at no extra cost. In all other hotels, the price for an extension was between 10 and 50 euros per day and person.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf