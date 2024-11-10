Mick emotional: “What my father did, I do too”

Setbacks for comeback plans

Whenever Schumacher had the impression that his son wasn't taking racing seriously enough, he insisted, Mick recalls: "He always asked: 'Would you rather go and play soccer with your friends? If so, then we don't need to do all this". But Mick really wanted to: "I insisted that I wanted to race, and he said: 'Okay, let's do it properly then'. So we started driving more European karts and I got better and better."