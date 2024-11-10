Klagenfurt is coming
Rapid: A new chance in the last tour de force
Rapid's "second guard" also has to work against Klagenfurt today. Kaygin is patiently working extra shifts. Over 16,000 tickets are gone again.
"Rapid is on a roll." The cup defeat against Stripfing doesn't count for Klagenfurt coach Pacult. "A different team played there." An "excuse" that makes Rapid coach Klauß angry when asked by Krone: "Let's not even start with that, we all didn't do a good job. We win and lose together."
Klauß doesn't want to hear anything about a "second eleven", a number of jokers are required against the Carinthians today: Sangare is suspended, Bolla and Beljo are unlikely to be match fit. And the injury list of Jansson, Oswald, Mmaee and Co. will only be cleared after the international break. It will be a final show of strength for the long-serving players before the international break. And probably a chance for Dennis Kaygin.
"A clear path"
The 20-year-old would be the logical solution in central midfield. Sporting director Katzer surprised everyone by signing him from Mainz U19 (!) in the summer of 2023. "Rapid showed me a clear path as to what they wanted to do with me," explained Kaygin.
But the step was (too) big. "You have to feel it yourself, experience it, to recognize whether you're ready for adult soccer. I lacked calmness on the ball. As a young player, you need patience." Especially "behind" Grgic and Sangare.
But Kaygin puts in a lot of extra shifts (mostly with Bischof) and now seems to have arrived at Rapid. "He had a difficult time, he also suffered," says Klauß, who usually needs the central attacking midfielder as a six-man: "That's where he can bring his strengths to bear." That's why Kaygin will get his first starting eleven chance since April at home in Hütteldorf today (barring a Børkeeiet comeback). Where he feels at home and raves about Rapid: "A traditional club, big and yet familiar, brutally loud fans."
Not hiding in Europe
The seventh match in the last 21 days awaits them today. An average of 21,150 fans have come to the league home games so far - the club is on course for a record.
And Rapid doesn't have to hide in Europe either: 23rd place (see statistics on the left) of course without the big top 5 leagues (D, Eng, It, Fra, Sp). And 16,000 tickets have also been sold for today. Remarkable considering the mammoth program. Klagenfurt may be dangerous in sporting terms, but it's not a draw. Except Pacult, of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
