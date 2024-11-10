Rapid: A new chance in the last tour de force

But Kaygin puts in a lot of extra shifts (mostly with Bischof) and now seems to have arrived at Rapid. "He had a difficult time, he also suffered," says Klauß, who usually needs the central attacking midfielder as a six-man: "That's where he can bring his strengths to bear." That's why Kaygin will get his first starting eleven chance since April at home in Hütteldorf today (barring a Børkeeiet comeback). Where he feels at home and raves about Rapid: "A traditional club, big and yet familiar, brutally loud fans."