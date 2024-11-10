And Lombardi abdicated
High voice brings victory! The “DSDS” winner 2024
A contestant with an unusually high voice has won the 21st season of the RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS). Christian Jährig (30) from Reichertshofen in the southern German state of Bavaria secured a recording contract and 100,000 euros.
"DSDS" winner Christian: "I can only thank everyone for this great result. I now hope to make even more music and open my heart to everyone else." Unfortunately, the lucky winner was not quite the focus of the final.
Jury question hovered over the final show
The question of what would become of the jury line-up hovered over the evening of the live show in Cologne. The private broadcaster did not answer this in the final.
Lombardi abdicated
"DSDS" judge Pietro Lombardi was the number one topic weeks before the show - most recently due to a "Bild" report that he could leave the jury. One day before the live final of the music casting show, the singer announced his departure via Instagram. RTL has not yet commented on this.
In a kind of acceptance speech, Lombardi said on Instagram: "'DSDS' was family for me." He put his heart and soul into it. "Thank you RTL, thank you DSDS, thank you also to Dieter - because I was proud to have been a part of it."
"DSDS was family for me!
Pietro Lombardi
Disagreement with Bohlen
Although it was emphasized in the final show that it was about the finalists, there were nuances around the jury question. Lombardi said ambiguously at one point: "Life goes on." There was also a disagreement between jury veteran Dieter Bohlen and Lombardi, who are said to have a friendship. During loud applause for a candidate song, Bohlen casually but audibly whispered to Lombardi, who was sitting next to him: "What the fuck are you talking about?" Before that, the 32-year-old had hinted that Bohlen had brought in someone who knew more.
A group in the audience spontaneously chanted several times during the final show: "Without Pietro, no 'DSDS'." Lombardi turned around and thanked the fans with a thumbs up. Jury member Loredana supported him.
In addition to Jährig, three candidates fought for victory in the final show: Nissim Mizrahi (61) from Hamburg, Philip Matas (25) from Heidenheim and Tom Mc Conner (23) from Duisburg. The final round featured tailor-made new songs. Matas performed the German-language song "Chateau Marmont" with pop elements. For Mizrahi there was something emotional with "You got me". Mc Conner presented the fast-paced act "Sad Songs". Jährig sang the tender song "Auf eigenen Beinen". When he won, he said: "It's so beautiful."
Weak TV ratings
During the show, Bohlen and Loredana made up their minds early on and predicted that Jährig would win after he performed the Céline Dion "Titanic" song "My heart will go on". Before the viewers' decision, the entire jury predicted his victory.
In this season, which according to reports from the industry service "dwdl.de" had poor TV ratings, the age limit was dropped for the first time: everyone aged 16 and over was allowed to take part. Günter, who is over 90 years old, became legendary in one of the casting episodes when he performed the song "Capri Fischer" ("Wenn bei Capri die rote Sonne im Meer versinkt...."). The pensioner also sat in the audience during the final.
Bohlen performed his former 1980s disco hit "Cheri Cheri Lady", which he had released with Thomas Anders as the duo Modern Talking, in between the final show.
Guest appearance by Bushido
Rapper Bushido opened the live final with a guest appearance. The 46-year-old presented an excerpt from his song "Für immer jung". The "Bild" newspaper had put his name forward as a future jury member a few days ago - but the broadcaster has not yet said whether Bushido will be a jury member in the next season. A dpa inquiry to Bushido's management remained unanswered. Changes to the "DSDS" jury are nothing new. From time to time, jury members are replaced. With a view to the upcoming season, "Bild" reported that only Bohlen was set - Lombardi, Egli and Loredana are therefore about to be replaced.
Back to Lombardi: The 32-year-old pop singer himself became famous in 2011 as the winner of the eighth season of the RTL casting show. Since then, he has enjoyed success with hits such as "Call My Name", "Senorita" and "Phänomenal". He has already sat on the jury in several seasons, for the first time in 2019.
Lombardi was recently in the headlines due to a private spat with his partner Laura Maria Rypa. The two revealed details in a joint interview with Bild at the end of October. The influencer went to hospital after the argument. According to her own statements, she and their baby were checked over - everything was fine. Rypa said of Lombardi in the newspaper interview: "He didn't hit me." The singer emphasized: "I am not a wife beater!"
