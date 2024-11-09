ÖVP presents its program
“We are the only alternative in the state”
A new provincial parliament will be elected in Burgenland on January 19, 2025. ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz has now presented the election program and once again called for a "change of direction". This includes an economic fund, a "precautionary thousand" and the abolition of the building land tax.
Around 130 People's Party functionaries from all districts gathered at the community center in Antau: Patrik Fazekas, the party's regional managing director, spoke of a "directional election" at the start. At the same time, he criticized the new regulations for election campaign costs, as this had made the event somewhat smaller.
Sagartz then looked back on his tour of Burgenland over the past year and a half and criticized the SPÖ all-party government in particular: "Until now, the focus has always been on togetherness, now a policy of division and heteronomy reigns." That had to change. The ÖVP is the "only alternative" in the country.
The election manifesto was also drawn up on the basis of the tour - it contains points ranging from A for age discrimination to Z for the future. At the same time, the ÖVP provincial party chairman used several examples to illustrate what needs to change in the country.
"Partnership at eye level with business"
Sagartz calls for an economic fund, for example, financed by a "strategic downsizing of the state holding company": "This will free up considerable financial resources." Where the state competes with the private sector, it should withdraw, for example in public transport. The ÖVP state chairman advocates a "partnership of equals" with the private sector.
Another demand, as reported, is the "precautionary thousand". Anyone who completes preventive medical check-ups within a specified period should receive a bonus of 1000 euros in future, confirmed Sagartz. Other points in the ÖVP's election program: abolition of the building land tax, doubling of housing subsidies for private individuals and the introduction of a youth bonus of 10,000 euros for the first property. The party is also calling for freedom of choice in care and a municipal package to support local authorities, including the abolition of the provincial levy.
70 days before the state elections, Sagartz also appealed to the functionaries for cohesion: "There is a lot at stake".
