Win tickets for the Lumagica Park of Lights!

The enchanting Lumagica Park of Lights will once again amaze many visitors with its fabulous installations and motifs, especially during Advent. The "Krone" is giving away tickets.
For the fifth time, the Imperial Court Garden in Innsbruck will be transformed into a radiant oasis of light. Under this year's motto "Peace, Love, Family", the magical Lumagica Park of Lights invites you to immerse yourself in a fascinating world of light and illusions from November 15, 2024 to February 2, 2025.
"Each scene is not only a visual highlight, but also a space for personal reflection and shared amazement," says Thomas Mark, President of MK Illumination, with conviction. The values of harmony and cohesion are carried into the darkness by the illuminated works of art, creating unforgettable moments that touch all the senses.
Park consumes less energy than five households
In addition to artistic brilliance, Lumagica focuses on a conscious and economical use of energy. "By using modern LED technology, energy consumption is reduced to a minimum," says Mark. The total electricity consumption of the park of lights, including all installations and infrastructure, amounts to around 14,000 kWh over the 52-day period.
"This means that the energy requirement per season corresponds to around 4.8 times the annual consumption of an average four-person household," explains Mark and emphasizes: "In times when the careful use of resources is becoming increasingly important, we are making a positive contribution with our parks of lights. With Lumagica, we show that impressive lighting experiences and energy efficiency can also go hand in hand."
Opening hours
- November 15, 2024 to February 2, 2025, daily (until January 15, 2025) from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.
- from January 16, 2025 Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.
- Last admission: daily at 7 pm.
- More information can be found at www.lumagica.com/innsbruck
