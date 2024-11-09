Lead hospital: special session of the provincial parliament is fixed

The excitement surrounding the Court of Audit's new audit report on the Liezen flagship hospital is huge. The several hundred million euro project (a new building in Stainach is to replace three existing hospital sites) was considered sensible in principle, but was criticized on many points - in particular, the planned operating company was criticized harshly. A short time later, the opposition made a clear demand: There needs to be a special state parliament on the issue.

FPÖ calls for "final stop to the central hospital"

"It is high time to pull the emergency brake on the central hospital. The ÖVP and SPÖ must finally recognize reality: Their prestige project has failed," says KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler. "The central hospital in the Liezen district needs to be stopped once and for all before the regional elections," says FPÖ parliamentary group leader Mario Kunasek.