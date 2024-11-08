Hofer: “I’m not the very best friend of Kickl”

Sharp attack on the ÖVP and SPÖ leader Babler

Former Third National Council President Hofer sharply criticized the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and accused it of "dishonourable" behaviour after the National Council elections on 29 September, as it did not accept that the FPÖ had won the election. The Burgenland SPÖ, in turn, was at odds with its own federal party and other red state parties. Hofer also warned the ÖVP against SPÖ leader Andreas Babler: "I don't want an avowed Marxist to become Vice-Chancellor. It is now up to the ÖVP whether this becomes reality or not. The people of Burgenland will take a close look at what is happening at federal level and will take this into account in their election decision."