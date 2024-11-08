Start of the election campaign
Hofer: “I’m not the very best friend of Kickl”
Burgenland's FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer started his "Coming Home Tour" on Friday in the run-up to the state elections in January. In his speech at the first stop in Großhöflein (Eisenstadt district), he admitted that he is not the "very best" friend of federal party leader Herbert Kickl.
The starting point for this "confession" by Hofer was a personal review of the days following the publication of the Ibiza scandal in 2019, when the ÖVP made it clear to him that he could be Vice-Chancellor, but that the current party leader Herbert Kickl "has to go".
Now I don't go for a beer with him every day ...
Norbert Hofer über sein Verhältnis zu Herbert Kickl
Hofer: "Now I don't go for a beer with him every day", he admitted that he was not Kickl's "very best" friend. "But I said: I'm not doing that." Kickl had not been to Ibiza, Hofer emphasized.
Sharp attack on the ÖVP and SPÖ leader Babler
Former Third National Council President Hofer sharply criticized the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and accused it of "dishonourable" behaviour after the National Council elections on 29 September, as it did not accept that the FPÖ had won the election. The Burgenland SPÖ, in turn, was at odds with its own federal party and other red state parties. Hofer also warned the ÖVP against SPÖ leader Andreas Babler: "I don't want an avowed Marxist to become Vice-Chancellor. It is now up to the ÖVP whether this becomes reality or not. The people of Burgenland will take a close look at what is happening at federal level and will take this into account in their election decision."
Hofer also criticized the fact that politics is merely a matter of arguing, whereas we are facing major challenges. He criticized, for example, the fact that there are classes in Viennese schools where children cannot follow the language of instruction. The root of these problems is that "too many people have been given the opportunity" to live here.
I don't want an avowed Marxist to become Vice-Chancellor. It is now up to the ÖVP whether this becomes reality or not.
Norbert Hofer über SPÖ-Chef Andreas Babler
Criticism of Merkel
According to Hofer, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has caused "serious damage" to Europe. In 2015, 180,000 people, mainly young men, crossed the border and "nothing was done about it", not even by the then police director of Burgenland (Hans Peter Doskozil, note), according to Hofer.
"There is still plenty of room in the Hofburg"
The FPÖ, on the other hand, brings the "necessary toughness": "With us, there is no such thing." He also presented a solution: "You just have to cut off the financial support. Then they won't come any more." He also considered building asylum centers where the Greens are and joked: "There's still plenty of room in the Hofburg."
Hofer calls for "reasonably paid jobs" for young people
It is becoming increasingly difficult for young people to build something up and get a loan. Reasonably paid jobs are therefore required, especially in the south of the country. Companies therefore need good transport connections, broadband expansion and security. Hofer also emphasized the importance of good healthcare and nursing care.
Although there is a new hospital in Oberwart and another is planned in Gols, there is a lack of staff, the top candidate complained. On the other hand, Hofer was not convinced by the electricity price guarantee announced by Governor Doskozil - "whom I personally like".
"Happy to be back in Burgenland"
Hofer also spoke out against Austria joining NATO and insisted on "perpetual neutrality". And because it is a "coming home tour", Hofer emphasized at the end of his speech: "I am so happy to be back in Burgenland." Hofer promised the functionaries that "a lot will change" after the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.