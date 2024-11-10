Three times in Austria
Early James: One “American Heartland”, please
He has music in his blood and nomadism in his heart - Alabama multi-talent Early James focuses on shirt-sleeved music and is therefore embarking on a short tour of Austria. The third album "Medium Raw" will follow at the beginning of 2025. A conversation about musical geography, late starts and the important influence of grandmothers.
You don't have to be a staunch Donald Trump supporter to find the rural America from the 1960s TV cliché book beautiful. Just as a certain love of the Austrian mountains does not automatically equate to right-wing Germanism, you are welcome to put on a Stetson, lunge chewing tobacco into the prairie and enjoy the wide open country with its lush cattle fields. Fredrick James Mullis Jr, better known to music fans as Early James, is a "Southern Boy" through and through. He was born in Troy and lives in Birmingham - both in the middle of Alabama. The sound of the region has become second nature to him. And don't worry: it's not the patriarchy, because the women in his family took care of his upbringing.
A revival experience
As a six-year-old, James saw a local musician cover songs from the American Songbook for the first time at a family party. However, it was some time before he began to realize his early visions himself. After begging for many years, he finally received a guitar for Christmas at the age of 15. An awakening experience towards independence, as he recalls in an interview with the "Krone": "I played football because my dad wanted me to. I tried my hand at the piano because my parents thought it made sense, but the guitar was my own personal wish. Here I was able to realize myself in something that nobody from the outside wanted to talk me into." The love for the six-string had awakened, and the songwriting came almost in parallel. James also proved to be an early natural at storytelling.
"I started playing guitar very late, but in the end that's okay. A few years earlier I would have been distracted by video games and other stuff. It wouldn't have fit yet." Now 31 years old, Early James was part of the first generation that still lived offline in the foothills of their childhood, but had long since been integrated into the virtual age. "Of course we already had cell phones and YouTube, but we didn't have to worry about TikTok yet," he laughs. He also learned to play the guitar there. "That was a better way for me than a guitar teacher. They always march away relentlessly in lessons and demand that you keep up. I pause YouTube whenever I want to so that I can improve that particular part of my playing when the time is right."
No hiding
Grunge bands like Nirvana or Soundgarden inspired James as a teenager. The real, unadorned lyrics in particular caught his attention. Real songwriters don't hide behind superficial phrases and messages. Later, blues, folk, a pinch of soul, a lot of Americana and alternative country were added - you could also use the hackneyed subsumption term "heartland music", it wouldn't be wrong. James considers it old-fashioned to equate music with the respective geography. So incorrigible purists need to take a deep breath. "Let's not kid ourselves, in the age of the internet, someone in Iran can also play southern country. In America, there are roughly four major markets: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Nashville. But nowadays anyone can sound like Memphis from anywhere if they want to."
The fact that James was discovered and approved by Black Keys mastermind Dan Auerbach at a bar concert in 2019 ultimately led to the Auerbach-produced debut album "Singing For My Supper", which was good musically but disastrous in terms of its release. Virtually on the day of its release, the whole world goes into an uncertainly long corona lockdown. So it's no surprise that the no less successful follow-up 2022 is called "Strange Time To Be Alive", with which the red-haired cuddly bear can at least make a far-reaching impression. However, the second album is also calmer, more dignified and - in a positive sense - older. The comparisons with roughneck Tom Waits are increasing, which still makes Early James smile.
Heis sitting in with the greats
"I love Tom Waits, but I don't sing like him. When I first heard his music, I was already 21 and had written my first songs. A friend introduced me to a few crude tracks of his. On one I even wondered if he was beatboxing. It sounded so strange. Over time, I bought all his albums. I also like his crooner stuff because I used to listen to Dean Martin at my grandmother Wilma's house and sometimes he's not that far removed from that." For James, music discoveries are relative and not tied to a specific time. "I first heard the Beatles when I was twelve and thought the band was modern. I had no idea what they looked like or where they came from - I just liked it. 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be' were the coolest songs I've ever heard."
Early James is currently back on the road in Europe. The continent has long since become his adopted artistic home. "People are much more enthusiastic and friendly here. In Europe, people look forward to the gigs and celebrate the evening. In the USA, people are totally saturated and you often don't even get invited to festivals anymore." He is visiting Austria three times these days. Last year, he had two successes in Vienna in a relatively short space of time. In May 2023, he gave his premiere at Vienna's Chelsea, followed by a top performance in a more dignified setting at Haus der Musik in the fall. At the moment, there are justified hopes for new songs. On January 10, he will release his third album "Medium Raw", which already promises a lot. It would be a laugh if he were to hide his upcoming great deeds quietly and secretly.
Three Austrian gigs
As part of his European tour, Early James is coming to Austria for three concerts these days. On November 13, he plays at Zazibar in Salzburg, on November 14 at Röda in Steyr and on November 15 he returns to the Chelsea in Vienna. Tickets and further information about the gigs are available at www.earlyjames.com.
