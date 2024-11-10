Early James: One “American Heartland”, please

"I started playing guitar very late, but in the end that's okay. A few years earlier I would have been distracted by video games and other stuff. It wouldn't have fit yet." Now 31 years old, Early James was part of the first generation that still lived offline in the foothills of their childhood, but had long since been integrated into the virtual age. "Of course we already had cell phones and YouTube, but we didn't have to worry about TikTok yet," he laughs. He also learned to play the guitar there. "That was a better way for me than a guitar teacher. They always march away relentlessly in lessons and demand that you keep up. I pause YouTube whenever I want to so that I can improve that particular part of my playing when the time is right."