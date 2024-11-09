Ambassador to the USA: “Trump is a phenomenon”

Will the election affect your role as ambassador?

As Foreign Minister Schallenberg has already emphasized, we will seek the closest possible cooperation with every US president and we will quickly establish initial contacts with the Trump administration. Since 2019, we have been holding an annual strategic dialog with the USA on the most important topics that affect our cooperation, including, for example, our cooperation in the Western Balkans.

One thing I always emphasize is that relations with the USA have a long history: after the end of the Second World War, the USA supported Austria's reconstruction with the Marshall Plan, which helped Austria achieve new prosperity. There is therefore a fundamental trust between our two countries.