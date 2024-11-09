In the "Krone" interview
Ambassador to the USA: “Trump is a phenomenon”
In an interview with "Krone", the ambassador to the USA talks about the presidential election and the "fundamental trust between our two countries".
"Krone": Ambassador, the Americans have - surprisingly clearly - elected Donald Trump as their president. Did you expect this?
Petra Schneebauer: The polls over the past few months have been very close and many analysts expected it to take several days before an election result was known. The fact that the election result has now been determined so quickly gives us clarity, which is to be welcomed.
How did you experience election night?
Election night was of course very exciting for me, and I spent it at the embassy and monitored the various media in order to be able to prepare initial analyses quickly. A dear colleague cooked goulash for the whole team at the embassy to help us get through the evening.
Many people in Europe cannot understand how a person like Donald Trump can be elected president. Do you have an explanation?
Trump is not unique, but a phenomenon of his time. For the first time in generations, it is no longer clear that the next generation will be better off. Trump has therefore tapped into many people's fear of social decline on an emotional level. He has succeeded in mobilizing many voters in the swing states, where inflation played a major role.
What does this election mean for Austria and Europe?
One thing is clear, the transatlantic partnership will also be important for the future administration. Even a superpower like the USA cannot solve global problems on its own.
Will the election affect your role as ambassador?
As Foreign Minister Schallenberg has already emphasized, we will seek the closest possible cooperation with every US president and we will quickly establish initial contacts with the Trump administration. Since 2019, we have been holding an annual strategic dialog with the USA on the most important topics that affect our cooperation, including, for example, our cooperation in the Western Balkans.
One thing I always emphasize is that relations with the USA have a long history: after the end of the Second World War, the USA supported Austria's reconstruction with the Marshall Plan, which helped Austria achieve new prosperity. There is therefore a fundamental trust between our two countries.
