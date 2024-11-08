Automatically saved design

Money scraped together for cleaning

At the suggestion of defense lawyer Emelle Eglenceoglu for a diversion, the financially strapped students put together their cash of 231.60 euros in the courtroom for the cleaning costs of the concrete porch and handed it over to the gentleman from Hypobank. When he then asks for 500 euros in compensation for five hours' work, the lawyer speaks up: "Please remember that these are three poor students." The banker replies that students also have to learn to accept the consequences of their actions.