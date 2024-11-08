Vöcklabruck works council member ripped off his colleagues

Self-reporting could be seen as a reason for mitigation

What punishment does the accused face? If charges are brought, everything depends on the amount of the loss: If the amount of bonuses pocketed by the works council of a Vöcklabruck company is higher than 5000 euros, the accused faces three years in prison. If it is more than 300,000 euros (which is unlikely in the current case), the maximum sentence is ten years in prison. It is a relief for the suspect that he went to the police himself and filed a complaint. This can mitigate the sentence.