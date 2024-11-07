The attacks of November 9, 1938 ended in the gas chambers of Mauthausen, Auschwitz and Treblinka, recalled IKG President Oskar Deutsch in his speech on Judenplatz. However, anti-Semitism began "with the word, with the insult, with the lie, with the rumor about the Jew". The pogroms may have been ordered from above, but everyone was watching and many took part.