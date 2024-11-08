Tyrol's LR Mario Gerber
Worried about Germany, not Donald Trump
Tyrol's State Councillor for Economic Affairs Mario Gerber comments on the election in the USA and the government crisis in our big neighbor. The politician is very concerned about the latter. With Donald Trump's victory, Gerber sees "calm returning".
The Republican and former President Donald Trump has clearly won the presidential election in the USA. The predicted neck-and-neck race with Kamala Harris failed to materialize. When asked about the impact on Tyrol as a business location, the responsible provincial councillor Mario Gerber (ÖVP) said that "the USA is a future market for tourism in this country. Donald Trump's victory is a democratic result that must be respected. In my opinion, calm and stability should now return. I don't currently see any negative effects for our tourism industry.
The USA is also a trading partner for Tirol, but to a "negligible" extent.
Mario Gerber
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
No negative effects in other sectors either
Trump's second term in office is also unlikely to have a negative impact on other sectors of the economy. "The USA is also a trading partner for Tyrol, but to a 'negligible' extent." Of course, it is important that the EU as a whole seeks diplomatic talks with the new US administration and nips any trade wars in the bud. According to the National Council, economic growth in the USA is at 2.9 percent.
Germany is the big problem child
The politician is much more concerned about the government crisis in Germany. "The traffic light coalition is dead," says Gerber, "we now need a stable government as quickly as possible." Unlike the USA, Germany is Tyrol's most important trading partner. In tourism, too, every second guest comes from there. "A crisis is never good, because then tourists sometimes stay at home."
Stimulus is also needed for industry so that the German economy can grow again.
Mario Gerber
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Otherwise we can no longer do business well"
However, Gerber is not only calling for a stable German government. "We also need stimulus for industry to get the German economy growing again. Otherwise we will fall into a downward spiral that will also affect Tyrol."
Finally, the politician also calls for a "reform government" for Austria and that unit labor costs must fall. "Otherwise we will no longer be able to operate competitively."
