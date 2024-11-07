Rosenkranz successor
Elisabeth Schwetz nominated for the Ombudsman Board
The FPÖ has nominated Elisabeth Schwetz as a new member of the Ombudsman Board. The lawyer is to succeed Walter Rosenkranz, who has been elected President of the National Council.
Schwetz is currently the district representative of Wels-Land and a lawyer. The 42-year-old began her professional career as a parliamentary assistant to FPÖ Member of the National Council Lutz Weinzinger, before working as an advisor in the Freedom Party Parliamentary Club. For two years, Schwetz was office manager for the Third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer, and then worked in the same role for Upper Austria's Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure, Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ).
"Knows the authorities' point of view"
"The Austrian Ombudsman Board offers Austrians help if they feel they are not being treated fairly by the authorities. As a district governor, I know the authorities' point of view and can therefore help to represent cases in the best interests of the people," said Schwetz. She would take over the office until the end of the current term of office in June 2025. The proposal still has to be approved in the next session of the National Council.
"Elisabeth Schwetz is an expert in administrative law and has a particularly strong sense of justice as Chairwoman of the Social Welfare Association. I am delighted that she has agreed to follow in the footsteps of Walter Rosenkranz", praised party leader Herbert Kickl. The Upper Austrian was head of the facilities department at the district administration in Perg and has been district governor in Wels-Land since 2018.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.