Elisabeth Schwetz nominated for the Ombudsman Board

"Knows the authorities' point of view"

"The Austrian Ombudsman Board offers Austrians help if they feel they are not being treated fairly by the authorities. As a district governor, I know the authorities' point of view and can therefore help to represent cases in the best interests of the people," said Schwetz. She would take over the office until the end of the current term of office in June 2025. The proposal still has to be approved in the next session of the National Council.