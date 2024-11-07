Vorteilswelt
Rosenkranz successor

Elisabeth Schwetz nominated for the Ombudsman Board

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 12:06

The FPÖ has nominated Elisabeth Schwetz as a new member of the Ombudsman Board. The lawyer is to succeed Walter Rosenkranz, who has been elected President of the National Council.

Schwetz is currently the district representative of Wels-Land and a lawyer. The 42-year-old began her professional career as a parliamentary assistant to FPÖ Member of the National Council Lutz Weinzinger, before working as an advisor in the Freedom Party Parliamentary Club. For two years, Schwetz was office manager for the Third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer, and then worked in the same role for Upper Austria's Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure, Günther Steinkellner (FPÖ).

"Knows the authorities' point of view"
 "The Austrian Ombudsman Board offers Austrians help if they feel they are not being treated fairly by the authorities. As a district governor, I know the authorities' point of view and can therefore help to represent cases in the best interests of the people," said Schwetz. She would take over the office until the end of the current term of office in June 2025. The proposal still has to be approved in the next session of the National Council.

"Elisabeth Schwetz is an expert in administrative law and has a particularly strong sense of justice as Chairwoman of the Social Welfare Association. I am delighted that she has agreed to follow in the footsteps of Walter Rosenkranz", praised party leader Herbert Kickl. The Upper Austrian was head of the facilities department at the district administration in Perg and has been district governor in Wels-Land since 2018.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

