From joy to sorrow: Austro VIPs on the US election

Austro singer Dennis Jale is less worried. He, who is currently in Hollywood on business, says: "Los Angeles is still standing. As president, Trump once honored Elvis Presley posthumously. At least he has already scored points with his fans for his next presidency."

Actress and singer Laura Bilgeri, who currently commutes between Austria and the States, takes a different view: "As a woman and a European, it is difficult to understand this election decision. It's a slap in the face for democracy, women's rights and human dignity." She hopes "that the division in the country, which is also my second home, does not become even greater".