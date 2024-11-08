"Krone" in the USA
From joy to sorrow: Austro VIPs on the US election
From cheering for Donald Trump to great concern about how Austria will fare with the new US president: The "Krone" spoke to some celebrities about the election victory and their opinions on it ...
From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, many stars ran for Kamala Harris right up to the end. But the new president is Donald Trump.
A murmur went through California, but especially through Hollywood. Everywhere you look in the Democrat state, many people are stunned. Although, correction, not everyone - albeit many - is in a state of shock ...
... one of them even cheered with his whole family. And he is Austrian: top composer and musician Peter Wolf, together with his wife Lea Wolf-Milesi. Yes, their song "Don't Donald The Trump" was even played during the election campaign, as they tell the "Krone": "Yes, the song was used here," they say and are delighted: "The Americans have taken back their America!" In their opinion, "The country is more united than ever before!"
Dimitrie Leivici, a successful Hollywood musician for decades, who returns to his old Austrian homeland every year for his legendary "Hollywood Music Workshops", has a different opinion. He has been in the States since 1976: "The country is very strong. We are aware of our responsibility - and we haven't forgotten Europe!"
He is tooting the same horn as Markus Illko. The Styrian (he won one of the coveted music Oscars, the Grammy, this year) works with many superstars. "A convicted felon is now president," he tells us. He is also sad "that so many Americans voted for him". The mood in the country is difficult, he says. "But I try to think a little positively. Although I know what it means for Europe, Russia and Austria - that's actually my biggest concern."
Austro singer Dennis Jale is less worried. He, who is currently in Hollywood on business, says: "Los Angeles is still standing. As president, Trump once honored Elvis Presley posthumously. At least he has already scored points with his fans for his next presidency."
Actress and singer Laura Bilgeri, who currently commutes between Austria and the States, takes a different view: "As a woman and a European, it is difficult to understand this election decision. It's a slap in the face for democracy, women's rights and human dignity." She hopes "that the division in the country, which is also my second home, does not become even greater".
