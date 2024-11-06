A quantum leap for stroke patients

Only 26 minutes

Thanks to this system, it has actually been possible to halve the time between the patient arriving at the hospital and the start of treatment from an average of 51 minutes to just 26 minutes. "I am extremely proud of this project, which is unparalleled and has absolutely positive benefits for the patient. With these times, we are now among the best in the world," enthuses Andreas Kampfl, Head of Neurology at Ried Hospital.