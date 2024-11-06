Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Waiting time halved

A quantum leap for stroke patients

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 17:13

The "Fast Lane" pilot project between Ried im Innkreis Hospital and the Red Cross has halved the waiting time for emergency patients to receive acute treatment in hospital. This is a figure that puts the Innviertel region at the forefront nationwide and can even compete internationally.

0 Kommentare

How can patients be treated more quickly after a stroke in order to increase their chances of recovery? Experts from the Red Cross and Ried Hospital set themselves this task and jointly developed the "Fast Lane" advance notification system.

Only 26 minutes
Thanks to this system, it has actually been possible to halve the time between the patient arriving at the hospital and the start of treatment from an average of 51 minutes to just 26 minutes. "I am extremely proud of this project, which is unparalleled and has absolutely positive benefits for the patient. With these times, we are now among the best in the world," enthuses Andreas Kampfl, Head of Neurology at Ried Hospital.

The computer tomograph is already reserved for patients when they arrive at the hospital (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The computer tomograph is already reserved for patients when they arrive at the hospital
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

After all, time is of the essence when it comes to strokes. "Time is brain - every minute of waiting time causes two million nerve cells to die, every hour the brain ages for three and a half years," emphasizes Kampfl.

If patients are admitted to the stroke unit within three hours, their chance of recovery is 75 percent. If the time interval is between three and four and a half hours, this drops to just 26 percent.

The rescue coordination center acts as an interface in communication between the emergency doctor and the neurologist on duty at the hospital. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
The rescue coordination center acts as an interface in communication between the emergency doctor and the neurologist on duty at the hospital.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Second most common cause of death
Strokes (20,000 to 25,000 per year) are the second most common cause of death in Austria, with 30 percent of patients suffering permanent disabilities.

With the "Fast Lane" system, those patients who require acute treatment in hospital are notified in detail in advance. The relevant information about the patient is passed on via a telephone conference call between the rescue coordination center, emergency doctor and neurologist. The computer tomograph is then also reserved for the patient, and as soon as the patient arrives at the hospital, the examinations can begin immediately. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf