“Out of 100 times, that’s a goal 99 times – what a shame!”

"It's a goal 99 times out of 100," said Kjell Scherpen after Sturm's 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Who was the Graz goalie referring to? BVB's golden goalscorer Donyell Malen, of course. You can see and hear Scherpen's thoughts on the game here in the video (above), as well as those of Niklas Geyrhofer and William Böving.