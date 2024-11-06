Lightweight - and affordable?
BMW F 450 GS: condensed enduro for beginners
We have just presented the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure - just a few days later, the Munich-based company presents the opposite of the touring roarer, so to speak: the BMW F 450 GS, a lightweight touring enduro for which an A2 driver's license is sufficient.
Although this is only a concept bike, the production model is likely to differ only marginally from it when it comes onto the market next year. The seating system will definitely change.
The 450 GS is a completely new development, starting from the proverbial blank sheet of paper. New frame, fully adjustable USD fork, shock absorber with travel-dependent damping borrowed from rally and enduro sport. The new two-cylinder has a special ignition offset that has never been used in series production before, which should make it particularly strong in character. The manufacturer also promises "superior torque even at low engine speeds". And exceptional revving pleasure.
Although it will probably not sound as rich as the concept bike at the trade fair in series production trim, the first bursts of throttle are promising. In terms of performance, BMW has made full use of the A2 possibilities, with the twin delivering 48 hp.
Thanks to lightweight construction, including magnesium, the weight is also just within the permissible range: the little one weighs 175 kg, almost 100 kg less than the GS Adventure. Okay, the comparison is a little off, but who used the colors of the Trophy version of the BMW R 1300 GS (blue-white-red with the base color Racingblue metallic)?
BMW itself also refers to the 1300: "Inspired by its big sister BMW R 1300 GS, the Concept F 450 GS also sets new standards in the areas of safety and functionality in its class." This includes cornering ABS, performance brakes and freely configurable riding modes. A 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity comes as standard.
For Product Manager Sepp Mächler, the new model is not just any small motorcycle - the demands are high: "When developing the new BMW Concept F 450 GS, it was particularly important to us to achieve the best handling for this segment and to combine it with strong performance and optimum accessibility. Riding fun on and off-road is a top priority for this A2 BMW GS."
The impression is a very mature one, much closer to the F 900 GS than to the G 310 GS. Now we are very curious about the price. The production model will be presented in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
