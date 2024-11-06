Excitement at CL defeat
Real: “Mega crisis” – and the player’s wife bursts her collar
Unrest in Madrid! Real star Federico Valverde was substituted at the break in Tuesday evening's bitter 3:1 home defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League. To the great annoyance of his lady of the heart Mina Bonino ...
Real Madrid were 2-1 down after 45 minutes. To the surprise of many, coach Carlo Ancelotti took midfield engine Federico Valverde off the pitch. Shortly afterwards, Mina Bonino, the Real player's girlfriend, took to social media to rant about the Uruguayan's substitution. "I'd better close my account here, otherwise they'll capture me," Bonino wrote.
One Twitter user replied that it was probably a tactical change by Ancelotti. Bonino's counter: "Bro, the six is the position Fede plays best in. What are you telling me? Hahaha, when will they fucking understand that Fede is not a winger?" A little later, she deleted the post.
Ancelotti: "That's why I took him off"
After the game, Ancelotti explained: "I took Valverde off because I didn't think he was at 100 percent. He had a problem with his back. It seemed like he had recovered because he had trained well yesterday. But he didn't look in the best physical condition to me, so I substituted him."
The press is harsh on Real
One thing is certain: The star coach is coming under increasing pressure in the Spanish capital. Marca writes of the "total crisis" at Real: "Madrid no longer has a defense!"
And "AS" writes: "The fire has reached Europe. The nightmare continues. Madrid, who failed in the Clasico (editor's note: 0:4 against FC Barcelona), repeated their disaster against Milan."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
