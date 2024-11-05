Lead squandered
NBA: Bitter defeat for Jakob Pöltl in Denver
The Toronto Raptors suffered a bitter defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time). The Canadians lost 119-121 at the Denver Nuggets after leading for a long time.
Jakob Pöltl produced a season-best performance with 24 points and ten rebounds, his fourth double-double in the last five games. He also added three assists and three steals in 32:27 minutes on court.
Toronto had put the 2023 NBA champions to the test in the first of five away games in a row and built a lead of up to 14 points. It was Pöltl who made it 74:60 after two minutes in the third quarter. With five minutes remaining, the home NBA pioneer scored to make it 111:103 before he was forced to leave the court prematurely a good 60 seconds later after a harsh whistle and his sixth personal foul. The 29-year-old was his team's second-best scorer. Gradey Dick scored 26 points. Nikola Jokic once again stood out for the Nuggets. The Serbian center finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
The Raptors visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Californians, against whom Toronto had only won 131:128 on Saturday in their own arena, beat the Miami Heat 111:110.
Cleveland and Oklahoma remain unbeaten
The Cleveland Cavaliers won 116-114 against the Milwaukee Bucks, their eighth game of the season. At the same time, they sent their Monday opponent to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. The team from Wisconsin has now lost six games in a row and has just one win. Like Cleveland, the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) are still unbeaten after beating the Orlando Magic 102-86. The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, were the last of the 30 NBA teams to win for the first time. The franchise from Salt Lake City won 135-126 against the Chicago Bulls.
Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 125:112 win at the Washington Wizards in their comeback after an ankle injury. He was his team's most successful scorer with 24 points. The LA Clippers celebrated their first win in their new home Intuit Dome at the fifth attempt. They defeated Pöltl's former club San Antonio Spurs 113-104.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
