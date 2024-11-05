NBA: Bitter defeat for Jakob Pöltl in Denver

Toronto had put the 2023 NBA champions to the test in the first of five away games in a row and built a lead of up to 14 points. It was Pöltl who made it 74:60 after two minutes in the third quarter. With five minutes remaining, the home NBA pioneer scored to make it 111:103 before he was forced to leave the court prematurely a good 60 seconds later after a harsh whistle and his sixth personal foul. The 29-year-old was his team's second-best scorer. Gradey Dick scored 26 points. Nikola Jokic once again stood out for the Nuggets. The Serbian center finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.