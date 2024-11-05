Stardrug “Pink Cocaine” on the rise here?

Cocaine and other drugs are in the fast lane throughout Europe. Which addictive drugs are the biggest problem in Austria?

If you look at drug-related deaths, opioids are still the most common, accounting for around 90 percent of all deaths. This means that there is usually a mix of legal and illegal substances. Overall, Austria is following the trend in that cocaine, which has also become cheaper and more pure in recent years, is being used more frequently. This can be seen in wastewater epidemiological studies, in reports, in population surveys, in drug checking and in calls to the poisoning information center.