What still occupies the investigators

Over 400 tips, one was decisive

Over 400 tips have been received by the emergency services since the crime. The decisive one came from a farmer who found the wanted VW Caddy in a wooded area between the two crime scenes on Friday morning. The emergency services were called there immediately, but the search was unsuccessful for the time being. And the nerves of the deployed forces and the population were further strained. There was great fear that Drexler was out for a shoot-out with the officers.