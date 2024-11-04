Fall in demand: asylum home in Kindberg closes

State leadership rejoices shortly before the state elections

However, the provincial government is now rejoicing: "The fact that operations in Kindberg will soon be discontinued is important and good news. We have been pushing for this time and time again. The next goal must be to ensure that the last remaining federal accommodation facility in Graz-Andritz is no longer needed due to further declining numbers," say ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler and his red deputy Anton Lang.