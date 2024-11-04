Vorteilswelt
Drumbeat before the election

Fall in demand: asylum home in Kindberg closes

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 06:00

A big bang in Upper Styria: after Spital am Semmering, the next large refugee center in Kindberg is now closing! Asylum applications had recently declined, the provincial government was jubilant.

In Kindberg, the tide turned in February 2023: the first refugees with special care needs arrived at the former provincial nursing home, which had previously been converted into a large asylum center. The building had stood empty until 2018 and was then bought by a real estate agency in Graz. The agency leased the premises to BBU, the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services, from the end of 2022.

After a few months, there was another uproar: The municipality withdrew the use permit for the building, which was designed for a maximum of 250 people - the mayor had found some serious deficiencies during an inspection. The BBU immediately fought the decision, "only a few weeks ago the unlawful decision was rectified by the provincial administrative court", according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Provincial head Christopher Drexler (ÖVP, right) and his deputy Anton Lang (SPÖ) rejoice at the end of the asylum home: "Important and good news!" (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Provincial head Christopher Drexler (ÖVP, right) and his deputy Anton Lang (SPÖ) rejoice at the end of the asylum home: "Important and good news!"
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Now, just three weeks before the provincial elections, a bombshell: the federal government is closing the Kindberg asylum center at the beginning of the second half of November! The reason: the sharp drop in asylum applications (by around 60 percent compared to the previous year). The asylum accommodation in Spital am Semmering had already closed in September.

"The occupancy rate of 250 people was only reached in Kindberg for a short time. Since April 2023, an average of 50 to 60 people have been in basic care," says the ministry.

State leadership rejoices shortly before the state elections
However, the provincial government is now rejoicing: "The fact that operations in Kindberg will soon be discontinued is important and good news. We have been pushing for this time and time again. The next goal must be to ensure that the last remaining federal accommodation facility in Graz-Andritz is no longer needed due to further declining numbers," say ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler and his red deputy Anton Lang.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

