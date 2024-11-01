Aerial photos show destruction in Spain

More and more volunteers are also coming together, for example in the city of Valencia, as reported by the newspaper "Las Provincias". They are collecting donations, which they are distributing in affected areas of the city and helping with the clean-up work with equipment. The first contact points have also been set up in the city for people who have come into the city from surrounding towns, often covered in mud and on foot over a bridge - in search of food, drinking water or shelter, as RTVE reported.