Over 200 storm deaths
Aerial photos show destruction in Spain
Following the flood disaster in Spain, the death toll has risen to over 200. As people are still missing, the number of victims is expected to rise further, the rescue services announced on Friday. Aerial photos from the disaster area show the extent of the devastation in the eastern Spanish province of Valencia (see video above).
There is a lack of food, water and electricity in many places in the affected regions. Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles wants to send even more soldiers to the areas destroyed by the storms than the 1,700 already deployed. The number will be increased as long as it is necessary for rescue and reconstruction work, she said on state broadcaster RTVE on Friday.
Defense Minister: "No limits to resources"
Communities and towns in the Mediterranean region of Valencia, near the city of the same name, have been particularly affected. Robles named the towns of Ribarroja, Paiporta and Algemesí, where the military has not yet been deployed and to which forces are now being sent. There will be no limits on resources. She did not give a specific figure for how many additional soldiers would be added on Saturday, for example.
More and more volunteers are also coming together, for example in the city of Valencia, as reported by the newspaper "Las Provincias". They are collecting donations, which they are distributing in affected areas of the city and helping with the clean-up work with equipment. The first contact points have also been set up in the city for people who have come into the city from surrounding towns, often covered in mud and on foot over a bridge - in search of food, drinking water or shelter, as RTVE reported.
Three days of national mourning declared
The storms in Spain were triggered by the "cold drop" (gota fría) weather phenomenon. It occurs frequently in the Spanish Mediterranean region in the months of September and October and is based on strongly fluctuating sea and air temperatures. The phenomenon occurs when the first Atlantic lows with cold, damp air move over the warm Mediterranean. The central government in Madrid declared three days of national mourning from Thursday. It also assured those affected of rapid help with reconstruction.
Heavy rainfall now also reached Mallorca
On Friday afternoon, the low-pressure system reached the Balearic island of Mallorca. Heavy showers were the result. Palma de Mallorca Airport had to contend with hours of delays. As a precautionary measure, the Spanish weather service Aemet issued an orange warning for All Saints' Day for the entire archipelago, which also includes Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Cabrera. The government of the Balearic Islands advised against all outdoor activities. The second-highest warning level applies for the islands until 8.00 a.m. on Saturday. In the following days, the weather is expected to remain changeable, although it will probably not rain as heavily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
