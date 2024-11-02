Start of construction on Monday
New sun lounge in Lienz already under fire
Back in February 2022, BM Elisabeth Blanik announced that in addition to flood protection on the Isel, she would also be installing an oasis of well-being along the river. "On the new platforms and steps, you can walk down to the riverbank and relax." With a wink, she added her vision of a "beach with palm trees".
The plans were recently presented. From Monday, water conditions permitting, the second construction phase of the flood protection project in the Isel will be tackled - including the sun lounge. A terrace-like area with benches is to be created on a 500 square meter plateau at a cost of 180,000 euros. The bank wall will be cut open, allowing access to the water.
The planned version for the future, on the other hand, is that we will be basking in the sun on an unshaded concrete slab.
Renate Hölzl, Obfrau Verein Osttirol Natur
New "concrete lounge" already under heavy criticism
Renate Hölzl, chairwoman of the Osttirol Natur association, has little enthusiasm for the plans that have now been presented. All she sees is a "concrete sun lounge" and this is a far cry from the "idyllic version" originally presented. "The planned future version, on the other hand, looks like we will be stewing in the sun on an unshaded concrete slab. It will take at least 20 to 30 years for the planted trees to cast some shade," she criticized.
Their appeal to the local council: a new vote on the project, as the 2022 approval "was not given for this project, but for a concept that cannot be implemented". The association has also launched a petition.
