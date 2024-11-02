New sun lounge in Lienz already under fire

New "concrete lounge" already under heavy criticism

Renate Hölzl, chairwoman of the Osttirol Natur association, has little enthusiasm for the plans that have now been presented. All she sees is a "concrete sun lounge" and this is a far cry from the "idyllic version" originally presented. "The planned future version, on the other hand, looks like we will be stewing in the sun on an unshaded concrete slab. It will take at least 20 to 30 years for the planted trees to cast some shade," she criticized.