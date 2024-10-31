Traditional inn closes: “Place vegetates away”

Spa resort only on paper

Bad Gams became a district of the district capital Deutschlandsberg in 2015 as part of the large municipal merger. "Since the incorporation, Bad Gams has vegetated as a district. It no longer has its own tourism organization. The once flourishing municipality is now on an equal footing with the districts of Kloster, Freiland, Osterwitz, Trahütten and Wildbach," criticize the Kalthubers. Since the closure of the health resort, Bad Gams would only exist on paper anyway.