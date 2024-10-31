New level of escalation
Baerbock closes all Iranian consulates general
Diplomatic relations between Germany and Iran are at an all-time low. The execution of the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd is to blame - Germany has therefore now closed the three Iranian consulates general in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich.
"We have repeatedly made it unmistakably clear to Tehran that the execution of a German citizen will have serious consequences," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in New York on Thursday.
Situation already tense
Baerbock also accused Iran of playing a destabilizing role in the Middle East. "It is not without reason that our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point," she emphasized. Baerbock also said that she would press harder in Brussels for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to be listed as a terrorist organization.
Relations between Iran and the EU are very tense, partly due to Iran's arms supplies to Russia in the Ukraine war and the Mullah regime's support for Hamas and Hezbollah, which are classified as terrorist organizations in Germany, as well as the Yemeni Houthis.
Employees must leave the country
The execution of Sharmahd, who was abducted to Iran by the Iranian secret service, has now led to a new level of escalation. The closures affect 32 Iranian consular employees, whose so-called exequatur, i.e. permission to carry out consular functions, has been revoked. As a result, they are also likely to lose their right of residence in Germany.
The Iranian embassy remains open. Around 300,000 people of Iranian descent live in Germany. There have been repeated accusations that Tehran is also taking action against regime critics in Germany. The Islamic Center in Hamburg, through which Iran is said to have exerted influence on exile circles, was recently closed.
Sharp protests after execution
Sharmahd had been sentenced to death for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack. Western observers had spoken of a show trial. The Iranian side had refused the consular assistance requested by Germany, citing his Iranian citizenship. It was announced on Monday that he had been executed. This sparked fierce protests in Germany and the EU.
"Acting in contempt of humanity"
Baerbock spoke of the regime's "inhumane actions". "The murder of Jamshid Sharmahd shows once again the terrible ruthlessness of Iran's unjust regime," she added. Tehran knows above all the language of blackmail, threats and violence. "The recent statements by the Iranian Foreign Minister, in which he places the cold-blooded murder in the context of German support for Israel, also speak for themselves."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
