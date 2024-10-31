Sexual violence
More than 400 possible victims of Al Fayed come forward
According to a victims' group, more than 400 people have come forward regarding allegations of sexual violence against the deceased businessman Mohamed Al Fayed. They are former employees of the well-known London department store Harrods and the soccer club FC Fulham, both owned by Al Fayed, as well as "various places" associated with the businessman, the group announced at a press conference.
Lawyers said they were currently dealing with 421 requests from alleged victims and witnesses. The majority are from the UK, but there are also people from other European countries, the US, Asia and Australia.
Lawyers: "Scale on an industrial scale"
"In our opinion, this is abuse on an industrial scale," said lawyer Bruce Drummond. "Abuse that could only be committed thanks to a system that enables abuse."
Al Fayed had committed his acts everywhere - in London and his estate in the county of Surrey, but also in his private plane, on his yacht and at the luxury Ritz hotel he owned in Paris. "Every young woman in his circle became a target," said Drummond. The current Harrods management had expressed dismay.
Several ex-employees made allegations
In September, the BBC reported that several ex-employees of Harrods had made allegations against Al Fayed. According to the British broadcaster, he is said to have reached out-of-court settlements with alleged victims in some cases. Other alleged victims then came forward, including a Fulham player and model Bianca Gascoigne, the daughter of British ex-professional footballer Paul Gascoigne.
Al Fayed owned the luxury department store Harrods until 2010 and the London club Fulham until 2013. He died at the end of August 2023 at the age of 94. His son Dodi Al Fayed was Diana's last partner and died alongside the Princess in a car accident in Paris in 1997.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
