Civil rights activist: Putin’s victory endangers the whole of Europe

What is tactically more important?

It is therefore impossible to say which is tactically more important: "In the fight against the war, Putin is being fought and in the fight against Putin, the war is being fought. They are inextricably linked," said Orlov. The Russian opposition in exile has called for an anti-war demonstration in Berlin on November 17. In addition to Navalnaya, Kremlin critics Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Mursa have also been announced as speakers.