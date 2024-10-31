"Halle as Halle"
Bailey as Bond girl even hotter than the original!
Fans had to look twice to realize that this hot Bond girl is not Halle Berry. In fact, it's Halle Bailey who managed this mega-sexy - and almost deceptively real - transformation for Halloween.
Halle Bailey has now posted her costume for this year's Halloween festival on Instagram. And it's even hotter than the original!
Hotter than the original!
Bailey, who enchanted everyone as "Little Mermaid" Ariel in the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon, slipped into an identical orange triangle bikini that Berry wore in the 2002 Bond film "Die Another Day". Only that Bailey's model was even skimpier at the top.
Of course, the 24-year-old didn't do without the iconic white knife belt and styled her hair in a Halle Berry pixie cut. Photographer Dalvin Adams staged the actress perfectly.
"Halle as Halle", joked her stylist Zerina Akers in the comments. And even some fans couldn't resist a joke at the expense of Berry and Bailey's similar names. "Halle Bailey ... I mean, Halle Berry!" was one of the comments.
Sexy Catwoman also included
But Bailey was far from the only celebrity to take a famous movie role from Halle Berry as a model for their Halloween costume. Rapper Coi Leray slipped into the 58-year-old's legendary Catwoman costume.
And singer Tyla transformed herself into Berry's role of Kiesela Stein in the 1994 film "The Flintstones" thanks to a sexy tiger two-piece. Incidentally, the original name of the film role was Sharon Stone.
Berry thrilled
Halle Berry was delighted with her doppelgangers. In her Instagram stories, the Oscar winner posted photos of Bailey, Leray and Tyla and gushed about the respective photos: "You did it! I love you!" or "You rocked it" and "This is just too good!"
Halle Berry herself presented this year's Halloween costume at the weekend: she dressed up as a witch with a hat and a black cat on her arm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
