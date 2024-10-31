Bailey as Bond girl even hotter than the original!

Of course, the 24-year-old didn't do without the iconic white knife belt and styled her hair in a Halle Berry pixie cut. Photographer Dalvin Adams staged the actress perfectly.

"Halle as Halle", joked her stylist Zerina Akers in the comments. And even some fans couldn't resist a joke at the expense of Berry and Bailey's similar names. "Halle Bailey ... I mean, Halle Berry!" was one of the comments.