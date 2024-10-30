Danger indoors
Nanoplastics influence the effect of antibiotics
Tiny plastic particles deposited in the body can influence the effectiveness of antibiotics. In addition, these nanoparticles can promote the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, reports an international team of researchers in the journal "Scientific Reports".
According to the researchers, the study shows that nanoplastics not only pose a direct health risk, but can also indirectly influence the treatment of diseases. In the study, a team led by Lukas Kenner from MedUni Vienna's Clinical Institute of Pathology, Barbara Kirchner from the University of Bonn and Oldamur Hollóczki from the University of Debrecen linked the common broad-spectrum antibiotic tetracycline with widely used types of plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS) and nylon 6,6 (N66).
These types of plastic are contained in many packaging materials, clothing and home textiles such as carpets, furniture covers and curtains. Plastic particles smaller than 0.001 millimeters were examined. These nanoparticles are considered to be particularly harmful to humans and the environment due to their small size.
Underestimated danger indoors
Using computer models, the scientists were able to prove that the plastic particles bind tetracycline and can therefore impair its effectiveness. "The binding was particularly strong with nylon," explained Kenner.
In this context, the physician points out the largely underestimated danger indoors, where "the micro- and nanoplastic load is around five times higher than outdoors". Nylon, which is released from textiles and enters the body through breathing, is one of the reasons for this.
Biological activity is reduced
According to the researchers, the binding of tetracycline to the plastic particles can not only reduce the biological activity of the antibiotic. It can also lead to the active ingredient being transported to places in the body that are not intended for it, thereby losing its targeted effect or causing undesirable effects.
Kenner considers the finding that the local concentration of antibiotics on the surface of the nanoplastic particles can increase to be "worrying". This could lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. "At a time when antibiotic resistance is becoming an ever greater threat worldwide, such interactions must be taken into account," says the physician.
In future studies, the scientists want to look at the influence of nanoplastics on other medicines.
