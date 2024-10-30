Nanoplastics influence the effect of antibiotics

According to the researchers, the study shows that nanoplastics not only pose a direct health risk, but can also indirectly influence the treatment of diseases. In the study, a team led by Lukas Kenner from MedUni Vienna's Clinical Institute of Pathology, Barbara Kirchner from the University of Bonn and Oldamur Hollóczki from the University of Debrecen linked the common broad-spectrum antibiotic tetracycline with widely used types of plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS) and nylon 6,6 (N66).