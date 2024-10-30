Injured Austrian Armed Forces blue helmets back on duty

Psychological support

One day later, the Austrian army soldiers are already back on duty, as the "Krone" learned. No one had to be flown out, but psychological care was provided on site. The injuries are limited to superficial abrasions, it was reported.

The security measures in the camp are high, however, and buildings may only be left with a protective vest and helmet. A withdrawal is not on the cards - this has already been communicated beforehand. Austria will not go it alone.