Young folk music talents shine at competition

It's an anniversary: for 50 years now, the Alpine Folk Music Competition has been held every two years in Innsbruck, where the crème de la crème of the Austrian folk music scene performs on stage with dulcimer, harp, Styrian and other instruments. "This top-class competition is a magical attraction for folk musicians," says Christian Brugger, head of the music schools' specialist group. "Despite times of artificial intelligence, music lives on. Folk music unites traditional and cultural diversity through music-making."