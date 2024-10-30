Carinthia can do it
Young folk music talents shine at competition
Carinthian participants took top honors at the 50th Alpine Folk Music Competition in Innsbruck. More than 100 Austrian folk musicians performed.
It's an anniversary: for 50 years now, the Alpine Folk Music Competition has been held every two years in Innsbruck, where the crème de la crème of the Austrian folk music scene performs on stage with dulcimer, harp, Styrian and other instruments. "This top-class competition is a magical attraction for folk musicians," says Christian Brugger, head of the music schools' specialist group. "Despite times of artificial intelligence, music lives on. Folk music unites traditional and cultural diversity through music-making."
Eight Carinthian soloists and eight ensembles demonstrated their skills to the high-caliber jury in Tyrol. A total of 100 participants from all over Austria took part. "We are incredibly proud of the singers and musicians from our talent factory! Once again they have shown how great their skills are," says Gernot Ogris, Head of the Carinthian Music Schools.
Carinthian ensembles won the prize
Seven groups - singers and ensembles - actually won the highest award! Christian Brugger knows: "It's like winning a gold medal at the Olympics." On the podium were: The "Heiftenua Musi", the "Liesertaler Saitnquartett" from Gmünd as well as the "Klagenfurter Mädelsrunde" and the "Kärntner Saitenklang" (both ensembles from the Klagenfurt Music School under the direction of Evelin Schuler).
The performance of the youngest "Jessica & Natalie" Taferner from Althofen was also awarded gold. The "Glanschl Zwüllinge" from Upper Carinthia also won gold. Brugger: "The trio also picked up the Herma Haselsteiner Prize." They received 4000 euros for this. The Lavanttal ensemble "Holbe/holbe", which competed in the vocal category with instrumental accompaniment, was also on the podium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
