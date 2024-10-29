ICE Hockey League
KAC series against Capitals continues, Graz has no chance
The Vienna Capitals came at just the right time for the KAC in the ICE Hockey League on Tuesday evening. After three defeats in a row - the record champions' longest losing streak since the 2023 semi-final clash with Salzburg - the "Red Jackets" celebrated their seventh success in a row against the Caps with a 5:3 win in Vienna.
The Graz 99ers slipped to a 0:4 loss in Asiago, while Fehervar won 2:1 in Ljubljana.
Capitals quickly let a 2-0 lead slip away
In front of a season league record crowd of almost 6,000 spectators, the Caps gave their fans the best field hockey in the first period in the Steffl Arena, with Jeremy Gregoire (17th) and Leon Wallner (19th) giving them a 2-0 lead within 75 seconds. It didn't take the Carinthians much longer, namely 3:14 minutes, to score their first two goals and thus equalize, and after goals from Matthew Fraser (23rd) and Johannes Bischofberger (26th) the teams went into the final period tied. The last four goals of the game were scored in less than three minutes.
The decisive factor was a double strike within 13 seconds from Nicholas Petersen and Thomas Hundertpfund (43). After Evan Jasper's final goal (45.), Maximilian Preiml scored the final goal (46.). "We weren't clever enough, had too much idle time after taking the lead and didn't put enough energy on the ice," analyzed Capitals captain Mario Fischer on ORF. His team's weakness on the powerplay continued, having failed to score 18 times when outnumbered. KAC coach Kirk Furey was happy: "It was intense, a play-off game."
Graz lose again against Asiago
For Graz, the 0:4 was their second defeat against Asiago in four days; on Friday, the northern Italians had beaten the Styrians 4:1 away from home. The final score in Ljubljana was decided after eight minutes, with Fehervar in second place only three points behind HCB South Tyrol and two ahead of third-placed Graz. The KAC is seventh, the Capitals ninth in the 13-team league.
