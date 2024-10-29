KAC series against Capitals continues, Graz has no chance

Capitals quickly let a 2-0 lead slip away

In front of a season league record crowd of almost 6,000 spectators, the Caps gave their fans the best field hockey in the first period in the Steffl Arena, with Jeremy Gregoire (17th) and Leon Wallner (19th) giving them a 2-0 lead within 75 seconds. It didn't take the Carinthians much longer, namely 3:14 minutes, to score their first two goals and thus equalize, and after goals from Matthew Fraser (23rd) and Johannes Bischofberger (26th) the teams went into the final period tied. The last four goals of the game were scored in less than three minutes.