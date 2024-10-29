Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖSV legend clearly

Vonn comeback? “Then she has a full shot!”

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 12:44

Is Lindsey Vonn serious and returning to the ski circus? ÖSV legend and Olympic champion Franz Klammer has clear words: "If she really does it, she's got a bullseye!"

0 Kommentare

A few days ago, Vonn fueled the rumor mill with a training video on Instagram. "The quickest way to find out if something works is to try it out. I'll never regret it and always stay true to myself. So I might as well jump in at the deep end and go for it," the 40-year-old writes below.

Vonn ended her career after the 2018/19 season. However, with the new wildcard rule à la Marcel Hirscher, the US American, who already has an artificial knee joint, is likely to have taken a liking to hitting the slopes again. In mid-December in Beaver Creek (USA), she is due to start as a forerunner and then race again.

Her supposed plan has met with a lot of criticism from former stars and experts. It is "a huge difference whether you want to make a comeback in the slalom and giant slalom" like Hirscher, said Felix Neureuther in the BR program "Blickpunkt Sport", or in the downhill and super-G like Vonn: "At those speeds, in the jumps with an artificial knee joint, that's tough."

Klammer: "If she really does that, she's got a full shot!"
ÖSV legend and Olympic champion Franz Klammer has clearer words about the 82-time World Cup winner. "If she really does it, she's got a full shot," said the 70-year-old, recalling the tragic case of Bill Johnson. The US American wanted to qualify for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City at the age of 40 - with fatal consequences: He had a serious accident and was a nursing case until his death in 2016.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf