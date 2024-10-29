Vonn comeback? “Then she has a full shot!”

Klammer: "If she really does that, she's got a full shot!"

ÖSV legend and Olympic champion Franz Klammer has clearer words about the 82-time World Cup winner. "If she really does it, she's got a full shot," said the 70-year-old, recalling the tragic case of Bill Johnson. The US American wanted to qualify for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City at the age of 40 - with fatal consequences: He had a serious accident and was a nursing case until his death in 2016.