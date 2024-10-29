ÖSV legend clearly
Vonn comeback? “Then she has a full shot!”
Is Lindsey Vonn serious and returning to the ski circus? ÖSV legend and Olympic champion Franz Klammer has clear words: "If she really does it, she's got a bullseye!"
A few days ago, Vonn fueled the rumor mill with a training video on Instagram. "The quickest way to find out if something works is to try it out. I'll never regret it and always stay true to myself. So I might as well jump in at the deep end and go for it," the 40-year-old writes below.
Vonn ended her career after the 2018/19 season. However, with the new wildcard rule à la Marcel Hirscher, the US American, who already has an artificial knee joint, is likely to have taken a liking to hitting the slopes again. In mid-December in Beaver Creek (USA), she is due to start as a forerunner and then race again.
Her supposed plan has met with a lot of criticism from former stars and experts. It is "a huge difference whether you want to make a comeback in the slalom and giant slalom" like Hirscher, said Felix Neureuther in the BR program "Blickpunkt Sport", or in the downhill and super-G like Vonn: "At those speeds, in the jumps with an artificial knee joint, that's tough."
Klammer: "If she really does that, she's got a full shot!"
ÖSV legend and Olympic champion Franz Klammer has clearer words about the 82-time World Cup winner. "If she really does it, she's got a full shot," said the 70-year-old, recalling the tragic case of Bill Johnson. The US American wanted to qualify for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City at the age of 40 - with fatal consequences: He had a serious accident and was a nursing case until his death in 2016.
