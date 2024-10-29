At least 55 killed in attack on Gaza Strip

UNRWA to cease all activities in the Gaza Strip

According to the newly approved controversial law, the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must cease its work in Israel next year - the organization will be completely banned from operating on Israeli territory. 92 out of 120 MPs voted in favour of the proposal. The supporters of the ban justified the law with the accusation that some UNRWA employees were involved in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.