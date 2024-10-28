Mr. and Mrs. Vorarlberg are savers

This means that Vorarlberg has the second-highest savings amount in Austria this year. Only in Burgenland do people save more diligently, where the monthly amount put aside reaches 360 euros. "Incomes have risen sharply as a result of the wage settlements in recent years. The negative news that has characterized the last few years has obviously led to Austrians using the increases to save rather than consume," analyzes Martin Jäger, spokesman for the Vorarlberg savings banks. "Although this in turn is slowing down the recovery of the already weak economy, it is also creating urgently needed reserves," the financial expert continues. This corresponds to the fact that nine out of ten respondents in Vorarlberg are convinced that everyone should have a financial reserve available.