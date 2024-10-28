Tyrol wants a higher success rate for resuscitation

Since then, the focus has been on first aid courses and the ongoing expansion of the public defibrillator network. "A total of around 200 defibrillators have been installed in the city, of which around 70 are publicly accessible. In addition, more than 500 people have already completed resuscitation training with defibrillator use as part of the HERZsicher initiative so that they can act quickly in an emergency. The aim of the initiative is to save 100 more lives after a cardiac arrest. The aim is to make Innsbruck the most heart-safe city in the Alpine region," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber.