At the age of 99
One last “veteran” closed his eyes forever
Gustav Hoffmann put his touching memories as a front-line soldier on paper - now he fought his last battle...
Ground combat and air defense - the very title of his book reveals the traumatic experiences the soldier was exposed to in the Ardennes, Normandy and other theaters of war. A twist of fate brought the "fighter for life" together with top landlord Manfred Steinkellner from Michelbach. "We looked through countless photos and eyewitness accounts from the Second World War in the state retirement home in Hainfeld, where Mr. Hoffmann - mentally alert to the end - was carefully cared for. The result is a bestseller that is now in its second edition," explains the restaurateur, who was involved in the creation of the book on a voluntary basis.
Working until the end
Before his death, the veteran, who was 99 years old, signed many personal dedications and prepared quotes for the forthcoming edition.
Carrying on history
Steinkellner's obituary for his fatherly friend makes touching reading: "As he had dearly wished, the Lord God has now taken him home to himself. Dear Gustav, you will always be with us in our hearts. We will carry on your story." His life was characterized by comradely thinking. We also want to remember Hoffmann's cultural enthusiasm.
Hoffmann - once also a passionate bass singer in the Michelbach singing group - will be accompanied to his final resting place on October 31 at 2 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
