One last “veteran” closed his eyes forever

Ground combat and air defense - the very title of his book reveals the traumatic experiences the soldier was exposed to in the Ardennes, Normandy and other theaters of war. A twist of fate brought the "fighter for life" together with top landlord Manfred Steinkellner from Michelbach. "We looked through countless photos and eyewitness accounts from the Second World War in the state retirement home in Hainfeld, where Mr. Hoffmann - mentally alert to the end - was carefully cared for. The result is a bestseller that is now in its second edition," explains the restaurateur, who was involved in the creation of the book on a voluntary basis.