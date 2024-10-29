Here in the live ticker
DFB Cup: Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund – from 8.45 pm
Second round of the DFB Cup: Wolfsburg host Dortmund. We will be reporting live from 8.45pm - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the match:
Borussia Dortmund also suffered a 2-1 defeat in Augsburg four days after their 5-2 collapse at Real Madrid at the weekend, leaving them in seventh place in the Bundesliga.
This means that Nuri Sahin's side are already under pressure in Wolfsburg. A win is needed ahead of the Champions League home game against Sturm Graz (November 5).
"He has the hunger, he was a great player"
Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl defends Sahin. "I believe that he brings a lot to the table to become a good coach: He has the hunger, he was a great player," said the Styrian on Monday.
Sahin's advantage is that he was only able to experience the difficult job in Dortmund "as an assistant coach. Then it's always a bit easier," said Hasenhüttl. "Because when you're at the top of the mountain, the wind blows a bit harder in your face. You have to be able to deal with that first. But it's not something you can't learn. That's why I believe that he will prevail there."
Dortmund have recently suffered two painful defeats in the Bundesliga (1:2 at FC Augsburg) and in the Champions League (2:5 at Real Madrid). BVB have recently lost four competitive matches in a row away from home. "You've seen it with Dortmund: new coach, new philosophy, some new players, a few injury problems. There are always several points that lead to you not getting the consistency in your performances," said Hasenhüttl. "And when the results aren't there, people are very quick to backtrack and don't question the circumstances. That's just the way it is in our business. But I don't think Nuri has a problem with that. When you take on a job like this, you know very well what it entails."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
