DFB Cup: Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund – from 8.45 pm

Dortmund have recently suffered two painful defeats in the Bundesliga (1:2 at FC Augsburg) and in the Champions League (2:5 at Real Madrid). BVB have recently lost four competitive matches in a row away from home. "You've seen it with Dortmund: new coach, new philosophy, some new players, a few injury problems. There are always several points that lead to you not getting the consistency in your performances," said Hasenhüttl. "And when the results aren't there, people are very quick to backtrack and don't question the circumstances. That's just the way it is in our business. But I don't think Nuri has a problem with that. When you take on a job like this, you know very well what it entails."