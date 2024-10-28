Iran: “Consequences will be unimaginable”

Iran's media played down the impact

According to Tasnim, Salami said that the Israeli attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness". Iranian media had played down the impact of the Israeli attacks. Analysts see this as an attempt to prevent the conflict from escalating further. Iran's supreme spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Sunday that the attacks from Israel should "neither be overestimated nor trivialized".