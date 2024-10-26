Explosions in Tehran
Israel has carried out its retaliatory strike on Iran, which has been expected for weeks. "In response to the Iranian regime's attacks on Israel, which have been ongoing for months", Israel is "currently carrying out precise attacks on military targets in Iran". Iranian media reported explosions in the west of the capital Tehran.
Iranian state television reported that air defenses had been activated. The Iranian Air Defense Command stated that the attacks had targeted military bases in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam. The air defenses had successfully repelled the attacks and the damage was "limited". More detailed information was not initially available.
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari commented on the airstrikes in a video on X:
"Immediate threats to the state of Israel repelled"
Israel later declared its attacks over. The mission had been accomplished, the Israeli military announced early Saturday morning. "Our aircraft have returned home safely." The retaliatory strike was aimed at missile production sites and missile launching facilities in Iran. "We carried out targeted and precise attacks on military targets in Iran, thereby averting immediate threats to the state of Israel," explained military spokesman Daniel Hagari in a video. "Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new round of escalation, we will be forced to respond," he added.
The Israeli military said during the attacks that the Iranian regime and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 last year - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil. "Like any other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond." Defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized, he said. "We will do everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and the Israeli people."
Retaliatory strike after Iran's attack on October 1
The retaliatory strike followed the latest Iranian missile attack. On October 1, the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite military force, fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. The attack followed a series of targeted killings on Iranian territory by Israel, aimed at key players in Iran's network of non-state allies. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had repeatedly emphasized in recent days that they would respond decisively to an Israeli attack.
No casualties reported, airspace closed
Meanwhile, the state news agency IRNA reported, citing circles in the emergency services, that no casualties had been reported in Tehran. The internet in the capital was severely throttled. According to state media, Iran completely closed its airspace. All flights were canceled, IRNA reported, citing a spokesperson for the civil aviation authority.
Missile alert in northern Israel
Following the start of the Israeli retaliatory strike, there was another rocket alert in northern Israel. The Israeli army announced that warning sirens were sounding in the coastal town of Nahariya and surrounding areas. There were initially no reports of possible casualties. The Lebanese Hezbollah militia, which is allied with Iran, has been bombarding Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war a year ago. Israel responded with massive air strikes and now also a ground offensive. Two men were injured by rocket debris in Nahariya on Thursday.
The attack on Iran began during the Jewish day of rest, the Sabbath. Prior to this, high Jewish holidays had come to an end on Thursday evening.
USA sees "maneuver for self-defense"
According to a White House spokesperson, the USA was informed of Israel's actions but was not involved in the operation. Washington described Israel's attacks on targets in Iran as a "self-defense maneuver". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that Israel's retaliatory measures should not lead to further escalation in the Middle East.
According to US media reports, the Israeli attacks on Iran are not aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities or oil fields. The attack is actually focused on military targets, reported the broadcasters ABC and NBC. In recent weeks, the USA had urged Israel not to attack Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. According to the New York Times, White House and Pentagon officials had consulted closely with Israel in recent days on the scope and nature of targets Israel could attack in Iran.
Targets in southern Syria also attacked
According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, Israel also fired on military facilities in the center and south of Syria on Saturday night. The missiles had come from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Lebanon and had been partially intercepted, the agency reported. According to SANA, there had previously also been explosions near the capital Damascus. The Syrian regime is allied with Israel's arch-enemy Iran.
