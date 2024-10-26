Murder suspect presents himself as a Christian

Did the son call the police?

The "Krone" reported in detail: On Tuesday evening, there was a major police operation in the tranquil town of Adnet. A German woman (67) lay dead in an apartment in the Waidach district - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife. She was visiting her son Felix S.. Two days later, the investigators arrested the 31-year-old. He had become entangled in contradictions during questioning. According to reports, he dialed the emergency number himself after the crime. He is said to have told the police that he had robbed his mother. Based on the evidence at the crime scene, the investigators do not believe the man. He has not confessed to the allegations.