Death in Adnet
Murder suspect presents himself as a Christian
Is he the knife man from Adnet? Felix S. (31) is still in custody. After a dinner together, he allegedly stabbed his mother (67) to death with a kitchen knife. He vehemently denies the allegations. The suspect's Instagram profile is puzzling. .
The eyes of Jesus Christ look out at you. "King of kings", Felix S. wrote under the picture of the Savior that he posted on his Instagram profile. The 31-year-old also presents himself in other ways on his online presence. As an obvious late-comer, he posted a picture of his baptism online a few months ago. "Yesterday I was officially baptized Catholic," reads the post from 1 January this year. However, S. is unlikely to have acted strictly according to the Bible. According to the police, he broke the fifth Christian commandment ("Thou shalt not kill!"). He is said to have stabbed his own mother to death with a kitchen knife.
Did the son call the police?
The "Krone" reported in detail: On Tuesday evening, there was a major police operation in the tranquil town of Adnet. A German woman (67) lay dead in an apartment in the Waidach district - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife. She was visiting her son Felix S.. Two days later, the investigators arrested the 31-year-old. He had become entangled in contradictions during questioning. According to reports, he dialed the emergency number himself after the crime. He is said to have told the police that he had robbed his mother. Based on the evidence at the crime scene, the investigators do not believe the man. He has not confessed to the allegations.
The evaluation of further evidence at the crime scene and on the murder weapon should provide clarity about the exact course of events - a complex procedure according to the police.
