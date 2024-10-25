Weakening economy causes employment to fall

The ongoing economic weakness is now clearly reflected in the employment statistics. The number of people employed in Tyrol's commercial economy fell from 268,290 in 2023 to 266,042 (0.8%). The retail sector was particularly affected with a decrease of 1080 employees (decline from 50,285 to 49,205). According to the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, the marked reluctance of households to spend is particularly noticeable here. The picture is not much different in other economic sectors. For example, employment in industry fell for the second time in a row. While there were still 40,293 employees in 2022, this figure fell to 40,126 in 2023 and 39,954 this year. In comparison: in 2015, 42,524 people were still employed in industry.