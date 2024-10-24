Two people had to squeeze Heidi Klum into her dress

Awarded with prize

Despite the little dress drama, the evening was triumphant for Heidi. She was honored with a coveted entertainment award at the Blue Panther TV & Streaming Award. The 19th season of her successful show "Germany's Next Topmodel" in particular was celebrated by the jury for its exemplary diversity and tolerance. Klum had managed to set a strong example for inclusion with a diverse cast by also making plus-size models and older women visible.