"Too much pork knuckle"
Two people had to squeeze Heidi Klum into her dress
When she appeared at the "Blue Panther" awards ceremony in Munich, model Heidi Klum attracted all eyes as usual. You couldn't tell that a real dress drama had taken place shortly beforehand - it took two stylists to squeeze her into the skimpy Barbie outfit!
A video shows how the two helpers tried their hardest to close the "Germany's Next Topmodel" star's tight corset dress at the back without pinching her skin. The Barbie-style mini dress had a long train at the back to make it suitable for the evening. Klum commented on the situation with amusement and a wink: "Ate too much pork knuckle."
Klum shared the video on Instagram. You can watch it here:
Awarded with prize
Despite the little dress drama, the evening was triumphant for Heidi. She was honored with a coveted entertainment award at the Blue Panther TV & Streaming Award. The 19th season of her successful show "Germany's Next Topmodel" in particular was celebrated by the jury for its exemplary diversity and tolerance. Klum had managed to set a strong example for inclusion with a diverse cast by also making plus-size models and older women visible.
Jan Böhmermann and the hyped series "Maxton Hall" also received awards. Director Marcus H. Rosenmüller and the production company Neue Super were awarded a porcelain panther for "Neue Geschichten vom Pumuckl".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
