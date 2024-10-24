Relaunch of the logo: Gams dispute divides Kitzbühel

Veider-Walser defends the relaunch of the brand

Viktoria Veider-Walser, Managing Director of Kitzbühel Tourismus, emphasizes to the "Tiroler Krone": "Of course Kitzbühel Tourismus takes the opinions of its members and guests seriously. Basically, the petition made by Ms. Reisch confirms the decision and investment of the Supervisory Board this June to secure the full rights to the Walde-Gams for Kitzbühel and, above all, for future generations." The summer season to date, on the other hand, has left tourism managers less than satisfied, Veider-Walser also reports, as overnight stays were down 2.3 percent overall from May to September.