The little messenger is a fan of “less is more”

Instead of sinking into a pre-Christmas shopping frenzy, we could focus on the essentials: less consumption, more life. In her book "Ich kauf nix", Viennese author Nunu Kaller describes what it's like to go a whole year without buying clothes. Her unusual experiment shows that we often store out of habit or boredom, not because we really need something. The book is a wonderful inspiration for anyone who wants to rethink their consumption - including families.