The little messenger is a fan of “less is more”
How we want to consciously experience the fall season without consumption this year. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The first Christmas offers are tempting, new clothes for the colder days are being advertised and decorations for Advent seem indispensable. What if we consciously change the way we spend this fall and avoid unnecessary purchases?
Instead, we could appreciate what we already own in a new way and use it creatively. For families in particular, it can be exciting not to buy any new things for a month - be it clothes, decorations or toys.
Instead of sinking into a pre-Christmas shopping frenzy, we could focus on the essentials: less consumption, more life. In her book "Ich kauf nix", Viennese author Nunu Kaller describes what it's like to go a whole year without buying clothes. Her unusual experiment shows that we often store out of habit or boredom, not because we really need something. The book is a wonderful inspiration for anyone who wants to rethink their consumption - including families.
Another great source of inspiration is the Instagram account @shoppen.im.kleiderschrank, where Barbara from Lower Austria shows us how we can constantly conjure up great combinations from our existing collection of clothes and accessories without buying anything new. In this way, November becomes a conscious break from consumerism and a creative enrichment for everyone.
